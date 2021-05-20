With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in Chicago, Lollapalooza is set to return to the city’s Grant Park at full capacity. The 2021 line-up will be headlined by Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator.

Joining Posty and Tyler on the lineup will be DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

The city of Chicago addressed their concerns about COVID and placing 100,000 people in one place.

“Certainly an outdoor setting is lower risk than an indoor setting and when we pair that with the agreement that the people attending will be vaccinated or tested every day that really is about as low risk a setting as we can have,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday. “And so we felt confident that we would be able to move ahead without capacity restrictions. Certainly from a planning perspective, you know, the organizers of all events know that it’s possible things could change with COVID, but we expect at this point that we would be able to have that event at full capacity.”

You can see the lineup in full below.