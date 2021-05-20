In place of the long braids, long hair, and long mullet she’s been rocking the past few years, Bad Gal Riri debuted a brand-new, super-short pixie cut while out to dinner in Santa Monica, California a few weeks ago and let us know two days ago while at Nobu in Malibu that her short cropped look is here to stay. This is not the first time that the 33 year old Fenty Beauty founder has sported Founder the Chic do’, she also wore it to the 2012 VMA’s in 2012 and went straight pixie pink in 2014.

In an interview with Sarah Paulson for Interview in 2019 Rihanna revealed that she always wanted short hair earlier in her career, but her mom wasn’t having it. ”The only thing my mom didn’t let me do was dye my hair black and cut it short. I’d wanted to do that since I was 14 and she was like, ‘No, not having it.’ So instead, I tried putting on burgundy extensions and I got sent home from school. They told me to either take them out or dye it dark,” she said. “I left school and went to town to buy some hairspray and spray them dark brown. I was like, ‘I spent $70 on these extensions! I’m going to make them work.’

There has never been a better time to define—and embrace—your own brand of individualized glamour. If you are thinking of going the complete cropped route and chopping it off. Now is the time to give your hair a break from the stress and the strands of manipulation. Pair it with a bright lip for summer and lashes and a keller outfit to go along with. Check out Rihanna’s pixie cut looks past and present.

The singer debuted a pixie cut while heading to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica in early May

Pink-pixie-haired Rih circa 2014