SOURCE SPORTS: CJ McCollum Believes LeBron James Was Flopping Towards The End Of The Play In Game

LeBron James was fouled late by Draymond Green and had his vision impaired for a while, but Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum was among those who felt LeBron embellished a little bit.

James drove to the basket with about two minutes left in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors. Green tried to defend and ended up poking LeBron in the eye. James stayed down on the floor for a while holding his face.

LeBron stayed on the ground after being fouled by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/BtC5Bu5U4c — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2021

McCollum took to Twitter and let his feelings on what he just saw be clear to everyone. McCollum said “Actor of the year” and how James wanted to rest up before shooting free throws.

Actor of the year 🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

Bron ain’t slick he wanted to rest for them free throws 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 20, 2021

James insisted he wasn’t faking and went on to hit the biggest three-point shot in the game to secure the Lakers’ win. After the game, James went on to say he saw three baskets as he was going to shot.