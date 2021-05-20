Jake Paul is becoming a serious force in boxing. After his run-in with Floyd Mayweather, his shine is getting brighter. ESPN now reports Jake Paul’s next boxing match will be on Showtime.

Paul’s adviser Nakisa Bidarian told ESPN his next fight will be distributed by Showtime Sports as they and Paul’s team are in advanced talks. Showtime has confirmed the news.

Currently, Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer and the eyes follow him everywhere he goes. Recently, Paul has been seen on Triller but joining Showtime as a broadcast partner will place the upstart in the same deals such as Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis.

“Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him,” Bidarian told ESPN. “Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon.”

Paul’s deal is said to be more than one fight.