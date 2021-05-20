Styles P gives gratitude to J. Cole for breathing life to one of his posse cut classics.

Since its release, The Off Season has garnered a ton of recognition and notoriety. J. Cole shies away from his typically featureless album approach on his latest effort. Instead, he adds appearances from a number of his peers including Lil Baby, Bas, 21 Savage, and fellow Fayetteville, NC native, Morray.

Back in 2019, Cole won his first Grammy with Savage for “A Lot.” Since then the two have certainly remained in touch as Savage appeared in Cole’s documentary prior to the album release. His track “My Life,” has been a standout song from The Off-Season. The track was inspired from Style P and Pharoahe’s track of the same name from Style’s debut album, A Gangster & A Gentleman.

Styles P & Pharoahe took to social media to praise the three artists on their recreation.

“As Jay-Z & @llcoolj are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, the young king who is obviously cut from the same cloth as those legends, reached out to say how much the My Life song moved him coming up in High School,” captioned Pharoahe on IG. “Shout out to @realcoleworld on yet another classic album / shout out to @stylesp / @phantomofthechakras2 on the creation of the 2002 classic, The Life. @MorrayDa1 @21Savage @jakeuno“

Styles P took to Twitter to echo the same sentiment.

“I hit my brother the great @pharoahemonch yesterday like Ain’t we some cool middle aged dudes ??? Salute @JColeNC for a beautiful album Breath of fresh air !kicked it with him for a few he is such a gracious Jedi !!! It’s A honor to be honored by the honorable!”

Check out both tracks below.