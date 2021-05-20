In case you missed it this week, Kwame Brown has spoken more than we ever heard and has targeted All the Smoke hosts, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The diss rants on Instagram Live came after the two, alongside Gilbert Arenas, cracked jokes at his expense.

During a recent morning with The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God warned everybody to not bother Kwame Brown because of his family history.

After stating “Leave Kwame Brown alone,” Charlamagne would go on to speak an urban legend from his area of South Carolina about Brown’s father killing his girlfriend with an axe handle and his brother committing a murder-suicide.

“I’m saying all that to say, leave Kwame alone. That man has been quiet for twenty years, he don’t bother nobody. Clearly all that ‘he’s a bust up’ gets to him. You don’t know what people are going through or have been through,” Charlamagne closed.

CTG must did not think how that could anger the former NBA big man who targeted the radio show host and blasted him with rape allegations and even hit DJ Envy with a stray shot.

“Rapist, Charlamagne Tha God. Rape case guy that actually pled guilty and got away with it,” Brown opened. “We gon’ find that girl you raped, punk. Allegedly. Matter of fact, we ain’t gotta say allegedly ’cause you on the docket, bitch.”

You can hear it all below.

Kwame Brown just went after Charlamagne on ig live pic.twitter.com/m9lyjzwQr2 — Clippers in 5 #ClipsIn5 (@213Clipset) May 19, 2021