42 Dugg has released his new project, Free Dem Boyz, bringing in an All-Star roster of features in Future, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, EST Gee, Rowdy Rebel, and Fivio Foreign.

Dugg and Future also tagged for the video “Maybach,” which previously grabbed headlines for the slight jab to the Harvey’s by the Freeband Gang leader.

The 19-track project features standout single “4 Da Gang (feat. Roddy Ricch),” which samples German Rock Band Scorpion’s 1982 classic hit, “No One Like You,” as well as previously-released songs dedicated to his incarcerated friends such as “Free Merey,” “Free Woo” and “Free Me.”

The new release comes during the same week Billboard named 42 Dugg the R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month for May. Free Dem Boyz is Dugg’s first project since the March 2020 release of his acclaimed Young & Turnt 2 project, which marked his debut on the Billboard 200 chart and peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Independent Album chart.

You can hear it in full below.