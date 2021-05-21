Chief Keef’s love for Air Force 1’s has inspired Glo Gang’s designer Casimir Spaulding to create their own rendition of the sneaker called “Glory 1’s.”

The first collection of the kicks inspired by the Drill pioneer arrives in a low-top all white and all black color way.

The shoe contains the wording “Glory Boyz” on the inner & outer sides. Now in high demand, Glory 1s are available for purchase at https://glogangworldwide.com

“The sneakers is a statement piece something part of our culture, something that is for us that represent us. So we put our take on the AF1’s. Believe it or not, I’ve been working on these shoes since 2015. Trying to find the right manufacturer and going through sample etc,” Spaulding said.

Check out the campaign for Chief Keef’s Glory 1’s below which was produced by Haus of Creators:

Chief Keef recently announced that he’s joining forces with his longtime friends, Tadoe and Ballout, to form a Drill supergroup.

The trio have released a new single “On Gang,” which is featured by Young Malcom.