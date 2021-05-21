After partying on a Monday with LeBron James, Drake was back in the studio putting the finishing touches on the Certified Lover Boy album that everyone is waiting on.

The 6ix God hit Instagram and showed the studio that he sat in while 40 was putting the final touches on “Fair Trade,” while a cinematic experience displayed on top of the screen taking the room through glaciers.

This weekend Drake will be award the Artist of the Decade Award at the Billboard Music Awards. When you think of Billboard you must think of Drake. The Certified Lover Boy has racked up 27 wins at the Billboard Music Awards in his career and this year he will be awarded the Artist of the Decade award.

Advertisement

Adding to his award-winning credentials, Billboard notes Drake has nine No. 1 albums in the 2010s, six Hot 100 No. 1s, and has the most Hot 100 top 10s (45, to-date) and overall entries (232).

Certified Lover Boy is primed to add to that run.