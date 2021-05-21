Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in Los Angeles weeks after igniting rumors that they’ve rekindled after her split from Alex Rodriguez.

“J.Lo spent time with Ben this week,” a source close to the actress and singer told E! News on Thursday, May 20. “She came out to L.A. and they saw each other. They were excited to reunite after being apart for a few days. She had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again.”

The source continued, “It’s all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever. It’s been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going. She had to leave to go back to Miami for work, but they plan to see each other again soon.”

Advertisement

J-Lo and A-Rod confirm their split in April with a joint statement after rumors circulated that they ended their engagement after being together for four years.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the two said. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

Another source reportedly told E! News that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck vacation together in Montana for a week.

“It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

Bennifer lasted from 2002 to 2004, and had a chokehold on pop culture when the Internet was ascending prominence.

Neither of them have commented on the status of their relationship but the Hustlers actor posted her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then, which was inspired by their relationship. The post included clips of just herself from the music video “Jenny From the Block,” which stars Ben.

“All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me… Then is my favorite album I’ve ever done…so far!” J.Lo wrote in her post. “I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years…here is a lil #TBT #ThisIsMeThen.”

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly not happy about this news and was hoping to reconnect with Lopez eventually.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” a source close to E! News said. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

The source threw in, “She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done.”