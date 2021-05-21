The NBA got everything it wanted and then some on Wednesday with the play-in game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. The league added the play-in tournament for ratings and that is what they got.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, the Lakers-Warriors play-in drew 5.6 million viewers on ESPN, a staggering number that easily rates as the highest-rated game of the season. The numbers for the final portion of the game were even better, with the final minutes attracting over 6.1 million viewers.

The @lakers win over the @warriors last night drew 5.6 million viewers on ESPN. A massive number for the league’s first play-in experiment. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 20, 2021

The Lakers’ close victory was the second-most watched NBA game of the 2020-21 season across all networks, behind only the team’s Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks, which was simulcast on ESPN and ABC.

The strong showing came a night after TNT’s coverage of the Eastern Conference play-in games jumped by 60% over its regular-season ratings.

The situation was certainly unique, as a battle between Stephen Curry and LeBron James was a dream matchup for the league in this scenario. Thanks to this matchup and the high stakes that it had, expect the league to keep the play in tournament around for a while.