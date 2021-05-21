While Megan Thee Stallion is taking a much-deserved break from social media, our good sis is updating us on her natural hair journey. In her latest video with Mielle Organics, the hot girl gave us all the details on the hair care lines Rice Water & Aloe Itch Relief product.

In an instagram post, Megan shared her new obsession.

“Keep it moist Hotties! Sometimes your scalp gets a little dry but

I never have to worry because @mielleorganics has

everything I need. I’m using the Rice Water & Aloe Itch Relief to

soothe my scalp! Visit mielleorganics.com to learn more about their

products.” wrote Megan.

Advertisement

In the post, Megan rocked her beautiful coils in a classic middle part. Througout the video, the rapper can be seen carefully placing the product on her scalp to relieve itching.