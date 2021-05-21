With the 2021 NBA Playoffs just one last play-in game away from their Saturday start, the NBA has announced their new global campaign “That’s Game.”

The campaign launches with the playoffs and will continue through the league’s upcoming 75th anniversary season highlighting pivotal moments on-court and beyond, from iconic plays in-arena to the impact players have in the community.

The new campaign was created with Translation creative agency and shows how the NBA has advanced the game, grown its community, and impacted culture throughout the league’s storied history.

“That’s Game” will have four television spots narrated by Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor, filmmaker, musician, and activist Idris Elba set to an original composition by Oscar-winning producer Jon Batiste. The spots are directed by Emmanuel Adjei (“Black is King” and “Dark Ballet” and will air in 15 languages.

“‘That’s Game’ demonstrates more than just the culmination of play – it’s about the moments that have kept fans connected to the game throughout history and will continue to engage them long into the future,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri. “We are excited to celebrate the incredible plays that leave us in awe and the impactful community work from players and teams, and we look forward to continuing this storytelling into the 75th anniversary season.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the NBA to create ‘That’s Game’ and help tell the story of this game’s impact in culture and around the world both on and off the court” said Jason Campbell, Translation Executive Creative Director. “Every hand that contributed to this work understood that truth, and we are excited to continue unpacking its meaning long into the future.”

The 60-second spot captures moments like Stephen Curry and The Golden State Warriors being crowned the 2018 NBA Champions, Eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter’s legendary 360 windmill dunk in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest, and the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell paying homage to Carter in the contest 18 years later.

The first Playoff spot will continue the trend and remind friends why NBA playoff moments are special.

You can learn more about the “That’s Game’ campaign here.