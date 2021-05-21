Polo G is on a hell of a run. After taking over the Billboard charts with one of the biggest releases of the year in “Rap Star,” the Chicago product is back with a new release, “GANG GANG,” featuring Lil Wayne.

The new single is produced by Angelo Ferraro and comes equipped with a Roscoe directed video. The single will appear on Polo G’s new Hall Of Fame project.

Hall Of Fame will also feature his latest history-making single “RAPSTAR” which spent 2 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, making him the only male debut to spend 2 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 this year. “RAPSTAR” is only the 22nd song in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 and log a second consecutive week on top.

You can see the new video below.