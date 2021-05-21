Shoe Palace has released the latest of their huge run of collaborations, teaming with Paramount pictures’ The Godfather. The collection, which is available today, is available at selection locations and on shoepalace.com and is composed of tees, hoodies, pants and shorts.

“When you are talking about The Godfather…you are talking about the greatest film ever made,” said John Mersho, Vice President of Shoe Palace. “It is a film I think about practically every day. There are lessons in The Godfather concerning family, business, and life, that stick with you. It’s one of those rare pieces of art that actually impacts you on a day to day basis.”

The Shoe Palace x The Godfather collection takes iconic quotes, poster artwork and photos from the gangster epic and turns them into apparel that captures the Shoe Palace aesthetic. Several of the items feature the likeness of the great Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, the Don.

You can see a couple of pieces below and shop the full collection here.