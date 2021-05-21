Wendy Williams spoke candidly about her chronic foot condition, lymphedema on social media.

According to WebMD, lymphedema is when “extra fluid builds up in your tissue when your lymphatic system isn’t working well, usually because your lymph nodes were damaged or removed. It’s often a side effect of cancer treatment and can show up years later.”

The renowned talk show host shared her experience with the incurable condition in a now-deleted post. “My Dr Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable.”

Wendy Williams Post and Deletes Rare Photo of Chronic Foot Condition Lymphedema

Wendy attempted to lighten up the mood by pointing out her wardrobe. “Oh yes I’m wearing a sequin dress why not?! #lymphedema”

Although the post is no longer on her Instagram page, this isn’t the first time Wendy Williams spoke about her life with lymphedema.

In March, she gave fans a close-up at her feet and revealed that she can’t even walk two city blocks because of her condition.

“Do you see my feet? Do you see how they barely fit in my shoes even? I have Lymphedema. I’ve had it now for a few years…Mine [my feet] are discolored. They’re hardened. I can’t wear boots. I can’t believe in our comment section people say, ‘Why does she walk like that?’ Well if you see me in an airport, you’ll be like is that Wendy in a wheelchair? Yup. I can’t even walk two city blocks. You know you got the numbness and whatnot. It’s not curable…”

Wendy announced her diagnosis in 2019 when fans noticed her swollen legs.