Friday was a big day for YG. The Compton bred MC released his joint project with Bay area rapper Mozzy, entitled Kommunity Service, and dropped the second colorway of his “Block Runner” sneaker. YG thought he would do some “community service” himself and give back to those in need.

As reported by TMZ, YG visited the Amity Foundation House in Downtown Los Angeles where he donated hundreds of pairs of his $200 Block Runner sneaker. TMZ reports that YG ended up giving away about $20,000 in new sneakers.

“I grew up out here in the streets, and I feel like I just wanna give back to the people …” he told the men. “I’m doing my own shoes, so it’s only right I let the community get some—show some love to the community and the people. Welcome home.”

“Shoes is everything. Shoes is something you need. When you wake up and you leave the house, you gotta put on a pair of shoes,” he told the outlet. “People love sneakers, first of all. But for the homies who are fresh out of prison from doing life sentences, they probably didn’t know they was gonna come home. [Now] they’re out, and they’re trying to figure out life and do the right thing. So I know when someone with status and celebrity pull up and just gift them with anything, I know they’ll appreciate it.”

This is not the first time YG has done something like this. With the release of the first “Block Runner” color way, he went on Skid Row and gave out 50 pairs to the homeless.