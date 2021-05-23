Bow Wow Gets Called Out For Another Rap Battle Nailah Spencer May 23, 2021 Uncategorized For the second time this month, Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow has been called out by one of his peers to do a Verzuz battle. This time he was challenged by rapper Soulja Boy. From the looks of it, this battle might actually happen. Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official 🔥👀— Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) May 22, 2021 Bow Wow and Soulja Boy both have confirmed a #VERZUZ Face-Off on IG👀#verzuzbattle pic.twitter.com/3U23hSLyrr— HIPHOP CROWN NATION® (@hiphopcnation) May 22, 2021