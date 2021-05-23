For the second time this month, Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow has been called out by one of his peers to do a Verzuz battle. This time he was challenged by rapper Soulja Boy. From the looks of it, this battle might actually happen.

Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official 🔥👀 — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) May 22, 2021