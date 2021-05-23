For better or worse, “quarantine bangs” were one of the biggest quarantine beauty trends. Everyone from TikTok users to celebrities shared their (sometimes dramatic) cuts. While bangs can be a great way to mix up your look, all bangs are not created equal- and all bangs don’t look good on all face shapes and hair textures. Read on for some of the hottest hip-hop inspired summer bang trends before heading to the salon (or picking up the kitchen scissors).

Straight-Cut Blunt Bangs

This edgy look is great for thick, sleek, and straight hair (but can work for curly hair too if you’re willing to blow dry them straight each day). These bangs cover the entire forehead and are cut just at or slightly above the eyebrow. There’s no blending into the rest of the hair as the definition is sharp and contrasts with your longer hair. These types of bangs pretty much only work with center parts as Cardi B shows here.

Cardi B

Straight Side Bangs

Perfect for the commitment phobe, side bangs can be used to soften the bangs without fully committing to blunt bangs. These bangs are typically cut usually anywhere from about cheek length to chin length. These bangs flow to one side of your face depending on how you part your hair. Side bangs only work with a side part- that’s just science! (You can still wear your hair pulled back like Lizzo did here.) The best part? If you had them, side bangs are fairly easy to grow out.

Lizzo

Curly Side Bangs

Curly hair can be tricky to control, but a talented stylist can work with your curls to create face-framing layers that mimic the dynamics of bangs. The trickiest part might be finding the right products to make this work with your everyday look. Love And Hip Hop Star Tammy Rivera captured this look perfectly on Instagram. A word of caution- don’t try this at home!

Tammy Rivera

Super Short Bangs

It takes a lot of confidence to pull off this bold and edgy look, but if you’re Doja Cat, you can pull off pretty much any look. These super short bangs can be cut straight across the forehead or angled down to blend with the rest of the hair. This look only really works with short hair (chin length or shorter).

Doja Cat

Asymmetric Angled Bangs

Another bang look that works great with shorter hairstyles is the angled bang cut such as the one rocked by Missy Elliot on occasion. This look can be striking, dramatic, and bold (especially with a pop of color). The downside? It requires bi-weekly maintenance to keep a sharp edge.

Missy Elliot

Choppy, Face-Framing Bangs

If you’re looking for a wispier look that gradually blends your bangs with the rest of your hair, these bangs are perfect. Choppy bangs are cut to varying lengths making them look more natural than straight-cut bangs but still more banging (pun intended) than side bangs. They also grow out fast- just in case you decide this look isn’t for you. This look works best with a center part and can vibe with almost any hair length, style, or texture, such as Billie Eilish’s platinum blonde bangs.

Billie Eilish 1

Temporary Bangs

For those who aren’t sure if they want to make bangs a permanent part of their look, temporary bangs, such as those rocked by Rihanna in 2017 at the Met Gala, can be used as a way to mix up your everyday look and let you gauge how you feel about them without committing. (Sort of like dating, but with way less heartbreak.)