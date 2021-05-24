Iconic hip-hop producer 9th Wonder is now a member of the faculty of the Roc Nation Music, Sports & Entertainment school, which is based at Brooklyn’s Long Island University.

9th will be a visiting professor and artist in residence and is set to teach hip-hop history and other courses. He joins award-winning soprano saxophonist Sam Newsome, and renowned baritone vocalist Colin Levin, on the growing roster of exceptional artists who will provide hands-on instruction to students of the Roc Nation School.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will prepare students for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management. The School offers undergraduate degrees in applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; sports management; and vocal performance.

Advertisement

“The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will welcome its inaugural class of exceptional students this fall who will be taught by world-renowned artists and educators, giving them practical insight and real-world, hands-on experience,” said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline.

"I’m truly honored to teach at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment and look forward to equipping these students with the tools to break barriers in their own lives and careers.” – @9thWonder https://t.co/5NIczB5jar — Roc Nation (@RocNation) May 24, 2021

“Music changed my life and opened doors for me in ways that I never could have imagined, so it’s only right that we impart our knowledge to help the next generation of ambitious leaders,” 9th Wonder said. “I’m truly honored to teach at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment and look forward to equipping these students with the tools to break barriers in their own lives and careers.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome such an esteemed group of musicians to serve as lecturers at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. “Their collective wisdom and versatility will be essential to ensuring that the students receive a well-rounded education.”

Sam Newsome graduated from the Berklee College of Music with a degree in jazz composition and arranging. He then toured the world playing in the bands of music greats such Donald Byrd, Terence Blanchard and Lionel Hampton. Newsome has released 15 critically acclaimed recordings as a lead, and has appeared on over 40 recordings as a supporting musician. Colin Levin has performed at many of the top concert stages in the United States including his critically acclaimed Carnegie Hall debut in 2018 as the Baritone soloist in Mark Hayes’ Gloria presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY). He has appeared with the Caramoor Festival, both Tanglewood’s Ozawa Hall and Koussevitzky Music Shed, Jordan Hall in the East Coast professional premier of Jake Heggie’s For a Look or a Touch, and numerous opera companies and concert venues around the world.

Located in JAY-Z’s hometown of Brooklyn, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide Roc Nation Hope Scholarships for 25% of enrolled students. These scholars will graduate from the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment debt free, and will receive individualized support and mentorship.