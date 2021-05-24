Alex Rodriguez officially entered the beauty industry and launched a concealer for men.

All eyes are on A-Rod following his highly-publicized split from Jennifer Lopez, so it’s only right that he capitalizes from the publicity.

The former baseball player joined forces with Hims & Hers, a beauty and wellness company that he invested in with his ex-fiance, Lopez, and announced the first make up line for men.

“I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps,” A-Rod wrote on social media. “That’s why I am excited to share a new @Hims product – The Blur Stick. It’s a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.”

Would you cop concealer from Alex Rodriguez?