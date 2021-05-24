As summer nears, a pressing dilemma for some Black women is how we’ll style our hair. Not only are our tresses a God-given crown, but it also has the power to determine our entire look. Depending on how we plan on spending the warmer months, we often plan our hairstyle around it. Well, r&b singer Ari Lennox is proving that to be a thing of the past! From bouncy curls to, flowing bundles and detailed braids; this natural beauty is showing us you can switch it up anytime. Take a look at some of Lennox’s latest styles fir summer 2021 inspiration.

Natural

The “Shea Butter Baby” singer started off 2021 with a big chop, so it’s only right that we mention her natural hair first. In the picture below, Lennox’s hair is freshly cut into a curly fro. Depending on your hair texture, you can achieve a similar look with a wash & go, twist out, or braid out.

Wig

While this style might not be the best for swimming, wigs are great for serving looks poolside and switching you look on vacation. These voluminous waves and natural hair line are giving us life!This install was done by celebrity stylist Molly Dinero,using NyceHair.

Ari Lennox doesn’t owe us anything after this hairstyle! Contrasting the wavy install above, the singer went with a sleek jet black inches down her back. Paired with a beat face, Lennox is giving us sultry girl next door. Same as the wig above, you probably want to keep this style dry.

Box Braids

We love a a goodprotective style to jumpstart the sunny days ahead! Great for a beach day, backyard barbacue or a night out; you can’t go wrong with box braids. This Black girl staple will give you a natural glow and elevate any look. This style was done by Atlanta stylist Reda Styles.

Feedin Braids

This look may be last on our list, but it’s certainly not least! Known to give you a natural facelift, feedin braids paired with babyhair give you a classic look! That’s why we keep on coming back to it. Same as the box braids, this style compliments any look. Not to mention it’s water friendly.