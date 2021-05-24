‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray To Do Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Felony Domestic Violence Case

Bryshere Gray who is best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon on Empire pleaded guilty to his felony domestic violence case.

TMZ reports that Gray pleaded guilty to “felony aggravated assault and, as part of his plea agreement, he’s been sentenced to 10 days in county jail and 3 years probation.”

Additionally, Gray has been ordered to pay restitution and enroll in a domestic violence offender program.

He will be required to submit a drug test and isn’t allowed to possess any weapons or firearm during his probation period.

Gray must also check in with his probation officer 72 hours after being contacted by law enforcement and receive written approval before interacting with anyone with a criminal record.

Back in July Bryshere Gray was accused of domestic violence by his wife and had a standoff with SWAT outside of his Phoenix home.

“The woman had flagged down a citizen for help moments earlier at another nearby gas station stating that she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband,” the Goodyear police statement reads. “The citizen then drove the victim to the Circle K and called 911. The victim told police her husband was Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series ‘Empire.’”

After speaking with Gray’s wife, police went to the home but Gray would not come out leading to a barricade situation that required SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams.

Gray would surrender at 7 a.m. on July 13. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of aggravated assault (strangulation), assault (domestic violence), and disorderly conduct.