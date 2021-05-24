J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’ Clears 280K Units in the First Week to Grab No. 1

J. Cole’s The Off-Season is officially the No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In his first week, he moved 282,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Of that near 285K units, there were 37,000 album sales and 325.05 million on-demand streams of songs from the record.

The numbers now make give J Cole his sixth No. 1 album and have the biggest week for a hip-hop project in 2021.

For the first time in a while, J.Cole released an album with numerous features. The new album features Cam’ron, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more across 12 songs.

“Just know this was years in the making,” Cole stated when announcing the release of the effort.

You can hear the full album below.