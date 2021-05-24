Lamar Odom Says He and Karlie Redd Are Friends and Not Lovers

Recently, there have been a lot of dating rumors surrounding Lamar Odom and Love and Hip Hop‘s Karlie Redd. The two have been spotted out together looking pretty close, but despite the allegations, Lamar Odom clears the air and says that the two are just friends.

In an interview with Wendy Williams, when asked about his romance Lamar Odom says, “We’re friends.”

“Really good friends, getting to know each other,” he continued. When asked if the two have hooked up, Odom took a slight pause before answering, “As friends. No.”

After a few more questions of Wendy trying to get to the bottom of Lamar’s story, the media mogul commended the former basketball player for his ability to tell the truth. He shared that the ketamine treatments he has been on to help with his sobriety, prevent him from lying.

All in all, Lamar referred to himself as “Happily single,” check out the clip of the interview below.