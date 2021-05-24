Lil Baby and Lil Durk are ready to set the rap world on fire, announcing their joint album, Voice of Heroes set for June 4.

The album was previously set for May 28, however, they moved the date out of respect for the posthumous DMX album releasing on that date.

Album finish 🔥🔥🤯 June 4 V.O.H — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 23, 2021

Album finish 🔥🔥🤯 June 4 V.O.H — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 23, 2021

The first taste of Lil Baby and Durk came on the Khaled Khaled cut “Every Chance I Get.” The trio of Durk, Baby, and Khaled are joined by the company of beautiful women and a couple of luxury cars. Catch all of the action of the video below.

