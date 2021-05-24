Malik Beasley made headlines when he was spotted out with Larsa Pippen and now he’s writing a 4-page letter to his estranged wife, Montana Yao.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard took to Instagram to apologize.

“I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me,” Beasley captioned a throwback photo of his family of three.

Malik Beasley had a different tune in November 2020 when he was photographed holding hands with Larsa Pippen in Miami.

Yao, who shares a 2-year-old with Beasley, was reportedly blindsided and later filed for divorce. She claims Beasley kicked him and their child out of the house “with no where [sic] to go and nothing but 2 suit cases [sic].”

The 24-year-old baller didn’t address these claims but in his post said he’s “trying to grow individually” and seeks “forgiveness.”

“For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family,” he wrote.

“I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai ❤️ my family over thing [sic].”

This plea to his child’s mother comes a month after Page Six reported that he split with the Real Houswives of Miami alum.

“Larsa has been recovering from a torn calf muscle and been focusing on her businesses,” an insider told the outlet in April.