If you missed Queen, Nicki Minaj then soak it up while she’s around. The New York rapper took a hiatus to deal with her personal life but is now back and ready to continue where she left off.

Just last week, Nicki Minaj re-released her 2009 mixtape, “Beam Me Up Scotty” and made it available on all streaming platforms. Aside from the original records, Nicki also added three additional singles, Crocodile Teeth, Fractions, and Seeing Green featuring Lil Wayne and Drake.

Since Nicki’s return, there has been a lot of talk regarding the Nicki bandwagon, where some of the Barbz seem to believe that people who weren’t always a Nicki fan, are trying to now show their support and get on the Queen’s good side. The Barbz made an example out of City Girl’s Young Miami after tweeting Nicki Minaj, asking for her to unblock her despite mentioning that she was Team Cardi in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Advertisement

While the Barbz are holding down Nicki’s back, the “No Frauds” rapper has been holding down her pen. Apart from that, is to correct someone to butchers her lyrics. Rapper Cuban Doll posted a stunning photo to her Instagram with the caption, “My type of gal wanna know da opps out.”

Nicki Minaj seemed to have noticed the mistake and corrected the Texas rapper by commenting on the correct lyrics, “Might tek a gyal man, I know da opps out.”

Since then, Cuban has made a change to the caption, but fans noticed Nicki Minaj’s comment disappeared.

The line came from Nicki Minaj’s Crocodile Teeth, do you think Nicki was just trying to help?