Pop Smoke‘s posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The late Brooklyn rapper won the award for Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album.

His mother, Audrey Jackson, accepted the award on his behalf and delivered an emotional speech for her “young warrior.”

“Thank you to the fans for honouring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in flesh. He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud. He did this so that 14-year-olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody. That is the irony in this,” she said.

“So thank you to the Billboard Awards leadership for honouring my young warrior Bashar Barakah Jackson, we call your name.”

Pop Smoke’s legacy continues to live on through his music and his manager, Steven Victor, confirmed that there’s new music on the way.