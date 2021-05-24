Trae Young walked into MSG getting cursed out by Knicks fans and walked out to a silent crowd.

After a long eight years, the post-season has finally returned to the world’s most famous arena: Madison Square Garden. The Knick’s most famous and beloved fan, Spike Lee, was front and center to watch his team. He was not too happy about the outcome.

Game 1 of the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks series ended in nail-biting fashion. Knicks All-Star, Julius Randle, had an abysmal playoff debut with 19 points on 26% shooting. New York did receive a huge lift from their bench, especially Alec Burks. Burk scored a team-high 27 points, in just 26 minutes, but it was not enough to overcome to scoring and play-making of Hawk’s All-Star, Trae Young.

Throughout the game, Young was met with extreme heckling from the crowd. In true New York fashion the crowd chanted, “F**k Trae youn

The 22 year-old guard embraced the tension and responded when it counted the most. The game was tied at 103 with a little under 10 seconds left in regulation. Young received the inbound pass, with Knicks guard, Frank Ntilikina defending him. The 3rd year guard drove past Ntilikina and hit a floater with only 0.5 remaining on the clock. Once the ball went through the net, the Knicks’ crowd was stunned in silence.

Young described his clutch play during a post-game interview.

“When you’re in the zone and everybody’s chanting ‘F U,’….. it got real quiet at the end and for me I wanted to hear those ‘F U’ chants again.

"It got real quiet at the end…"



–@TheTraeYoung joins the TNT crew after his game-winner in MSG. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MQY3hP9yNo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2021

Trae Young joins LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Derrick Rose as the only players to notch 30 points and 10 assist in their playoff debut. Game 2 is set for Wednesday, May 26 in New York.