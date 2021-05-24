Trae Young walked into MSG getting cursed out by Knicks fans and walked out to a silent crowd.
After a long eight years, the post-season has finally returned to the world’s most famous arena: Madison Square Garden. The Knick’s most famous and beloved fan, Spike Lee, was front and center to watch his team. He was not too happy about the outcome.
Game 1 of the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks series ended in nail-biting fashion. Knicks All-Star, Julius Randle, had an abysmal playoff debut with 19 points on 26% shooting. New York did receive a huge lift from their bench, especially Alec Burks. Burk scored a team-high 27 points, in just 26 minutes, but it was not enough to overcome to scoring and play-making of Hawk’s All-Star, Trae Young.
Throughout the game, Young was met with extreme heckling from the crowd. In true New York fashion the crowd chanted, “F**k Trae youn
The 22 year-old guard embraced the tension and responded when it counted the most. The game was tied at 103 with a little under 10 seconds left in regulation. Young received the inbound pass, with Knicks guard, Frank Ntilikina defending him. The 3rd year guard drove past Ntilikina and hit a floater with only 0.5 remaining on the clock. Once the ball went through the net, the Knicks’ crowd was stunned in silence.
Young described his clutch play during a post-game interview.
“When you’re in the zone and everybody’s chanting ‘F U,’….. it got real quiet at the end and for me I wanted to hear those ‘F U’ chants again.
Trae Young joins LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Derrick Rose as the only players to notch 30 points and 10 assist in their playoff debut. Game 2 is set for Wednesday, May 26 in New York.