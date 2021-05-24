WWE has parted ways with one of its bright and upcoming stars in Velveteen Dream. Sean Ross Sapp of Frightful confirmed the move with people inside the company.

Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE, I'm told — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 20, 2021

Velveteen Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark, was discovered by WWE at age 19 as part of the Tough Enough reality show. While he did not win the show, he signed a developmental contract after the taping ended and quickly became one of the company’s biggest rising stars after debuting his Prince-inspired gimmick.

Velveteen Dream won the NXT North American Championship in January 2019 and held the title for a record 231 days before dropping it to Roderick Strong. Seemingly on the rise to competing for the NXT Championship, Velveteen Dream’s run in the company came to an abrupt halt amid allegations of inappropriate contact with minors on social media.

Law enforcement was never involved, but Dream seemingly went off the deep end, getting involved in a car accident and missing a lot of TV time. Triple H and WWE stood by him, but he hasn’t actually made an appearance on television this year. No word to what’s next for the Dream. Considering he is still young and raw talent, in do time, another wrestling organization might be willing to give him another shot at greatness.