During the Billboard Music Awards that aired on Sunday night, Trae Tha Truth accepted the second-ever Change Maker Award.

Presented by Tina Knowles-Lawson, the award was presented to Trae in honor of his work with the natural disaster relief of Houston following Hurricane Harvey. In addition, Trae was acknowledged for hir efforts of marching for the jusitce of George Floyd in a rally he organized bringing in 60,000 protestors.

“Another day, another blessing,” Trae said. “I said if I ever had a position, I’d be there for those in need. … I’m one of those who represent the struggle of the less fortunate. And what I will say when it comes to change is it’s important, that’s why this award is so important to me. It’s important to change people’s lives, it’s important to change the thoughts of those who give up at times, and it’s important to change things that wasn’t designed for our best interest…. It’s time for us to change the narrative and control our own story.”

