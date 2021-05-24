Van Jones Calls Kim Kardashian ‘One of the Best Advocates’ In ‘Criminal Justice’

Van Jones has no doubt in his mind that Kim Kardashian will make a good lawyer one day.

Jones made an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday and claimed that the reality star turned beauty mogul would make an “unbelievable attorney.”

“She’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice,” he added.

The CNN commentator confirmed that Kim has been going hard and “doing amazing” things with her studies. “I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars,” he said.

Van also noted that Kim is walking in her father, Robert Kardashian, footsteps who was a lawyer that famously worked on the OJ Simpson trial.

“Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer and so she decided, once she got a taste of what she can do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up,” he mused.

Van Jones has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian ever since the news broke that she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Jones’ divorce from his ex-wife, Jana Carter, was finalized in June 2019.

Neither parties confirmed a relationship but Jones maintains that he’s been helping Kardashian with her prison reform journey.