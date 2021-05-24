T.I.’s son King Harris, who many have seen grown up on television through T.I. And Tiny’s Family Hustle, has always appeared to be an easygoing young man, but a video shot over the weekend at Atlanta’s Trap Museum shows King can get gully when he confronts a man who he says was “talkin’ out his ass like he wanted to do something.”

Over the weekend at Atlanta’s Trap Museum, King appeared to have gotten into some type of altercation with a man who reportedly put his arm around King, but was speaking very disrespectful to the 16-year-old Harris. He approached the man in a calm, yet serious manner before reaching in his Mercedes truck to grab a bag, which many believed to be a gun, causing the crowd to slowly disperse.

See the video below.

