According to a story post on his IG, Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie was shot yesterday in his chin, but remains in stable condition.

Freddie showed off the gunshot wound to his chin in his story with a boomerang clip with the caption, “I’m good..” The details of the shooting has not yet surfaced.

Last week, Freddie appeared on Worldstar Hip Hop’s ‘Welcome To My Hood” segment, where Bankroll took WSHH to Helena-West Helena Arkansas, the violent, mostly abandoned neighborhood where he grew up and gained his notoriety in the streets. It has not been confirmed that this is where the shooting occurred.

TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.