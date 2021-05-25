Bam Adebayo is going to need a bounce back after the Miami HEAT’s Game 2 but before he took the court against the Milwaukee Bucks, he made sure to make an impact for kids.

In Dec. 2020, the NBA and AT&T created a retweet for good campaign that donated $100k to Connected Nation to help close the homework gap. As a result of this, AT&T and the NBA recently donated connectivity and devices to Roots and Wings, an after-school tutoring program outside of Miami. AT&T and the NBA provided 240 hotspots, 120 personal learning devices and high-speed Internet. These will help students not only while they are at the center, but they can also be sent home with students to help them with their remote learning.

That’s where Bam stepped in. The All-Star big slid in to a Zoom and announced the news, then he took a few minutes to answer the kids’ questions and left them with his jersey as well.

You can see the reactions below.