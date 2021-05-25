Rumors are circling and as sources have reported to Shadow and Act it seems Painkiller, the supposed Black Lightning spinoff series, is not being set up at The CW network. Production studio Warner Bros. TV will seemingly pitch the series around to other potential suitors.

Based on characters created for DC by Tony Isabella with Eddie Newell, Black Lightning creator Salim Akil was the writer, director, and executive producer. If and when greenlit, Painkiller would have starred Jordan Calloway, who will reprise the pivotal role as Khalil Payne / Painkiller. The buzz of a spinoff ratcheted up after a backdoor pilot within the seventh episode of Black Lightning’s fourth and final season.

Here’s the official synopsis: Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is a young man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA. After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace…but peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller. As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrust back into action with a new mission – bring justice where he once gave out punishment – but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller.

The potential series was also set to star Sibongile Mlambo, Alexander Hodge and James Roch.

But The CW is moving forward with three pilots that they’ve ordered to series: All American: Homecoming, Naomi and 4400. Powerpuff is being redeveloped for off-cycle consideration and Tom Swift remains in contention.