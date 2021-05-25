Bruno Mars Becomes First-Ever Artist to Have Five Diamond Singles

Bruno Mars is a walking legend. The pop star has been named the first-ever artist to achieve diamond certification for five different singles.

The singles are “Just the Way You Are,” which is 12-times platinum, “Uptown Funk!” and “When I Was Your Man” at 11-times platinum, and “That’s what I Like” and “Grenade” at 10-times platinum.

“This milestone is a testament to Bruno’s unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records,” Mitch Glazier, Chairman, and CEO of the RIAA praised in a statement. “What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded – and Bruno now has 5 of them!”

“Love you hooligans,” Bruno wrote. “Thank you for rockin’ with me throughout this incredible journey. We’ve only just begun.”