New York, New York. On Monday, May 24th 2021, DJ Suss One in association with The Feature Presentation collaborated with IPIC Theaters to produce an exclusive star studded advance screening of the highly anticipated film “A Quiet Place II ” featuring Djimon Hounsou, which tells a story of the Abbott Family as they battle the deadly events at their home. The family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown.

The “Dinner and a Movie” themed night was a hit. From a private pre-movie cocktail reception to personalized seats and name cards, everyone wined and dined from a customized menu filled with a delectable dinner menu, chocolates, candies and cocktails to their liking.

Celebrity guests such as Recording Artist LeA Robinson, famed music producer Ron Browz and the cast and crew of VH1’s Black Ink crew were spotted seeking their personalized seats prior to the film’s start.

B.E.T Hustle in Brooklyn’s Darnell Williams was in attendance and shared a few laughs on the red carpet with DJ Suss One as they flicked it up on the red carpet.

Social Media influencers, Rae Holliday, Itzbizkit, Mapy, 8 at the Table and comedians Mr. Commodore and Daniel Jean posted up, letting their followers know that “Dinner & A Movie with DJ Suss One” is an event you don’t want to miss.

DJ Suss One kicked off A Quiet Place screening by sharing some welcoming words and he ended the night by thanking his guests for taking the time out of their busy schedules to have “Dinner and a Movie” with him. The entire night was nothing less than epic with memorable people, good vibes and amazing movie reviews.

Every seat was filled with influential people who attended in support of the infamous DJ and his desire to push the culture forward.

“Wow, I really enjoyed this movie, I didn’t see part one but, after watching part two, I can’t wait to see a quiet place part one.“ Donna (Black Ink)

A Quiet Place Part II coming to theaters Friday, May 28th, 2021.