Doja Cat, Saweetie, And More Dressed To Impress At The Billboard Music Awards

Hollywood’s hottest celebrities attended the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night. Same as most star-studded events, the celebrities came dressed to impress! To no surprise, the women did not come to play. From the rap divas to the r&b queens the ladies of the hour gave us looks that we can draw inspiration from for our next event!

Doja Cat

The Streets rapper wore a black and white BalmainSS20 set, paired with jewelry designed by D’heygere, Kristen Alpaugh and Jacob & CO. Her look was styled by Oliver Rousteing.

SZA

SZA served grown and sexy in a black Monot dress, paired with Messika jewelry and Christian Louboutins. Together, stylists Alejandra Hernandez, Dianne Garcia, and F3rniture created the r&b singers look.

Saweetie

Pretty in peach! Saweetie wore a high-low dress designed by Giambattista Valli. Pulling together the look, Wilford Lenov styled the “My Type” rapper jewelry by Anabelachan and Casadei heels.

HER

Her was styled by Wouri Vice, in a fun black and red Dior jumpsuit. To complete her look, she wore her signature sunglasses, Le Silla shoes.

Kehlani

Lady in Red! Styled by Jason Rembert, Kehlani wore a 3-piece-set by Tony Ward. The r&b singer completed her look with Bulgari jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.