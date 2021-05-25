Joe Biden To Meet With George Floyd’s Family on One-Year Anniversary of His Tragic Death

Joe Biden To Meet With George Floyd’s Family on One-Year Anniversary of His Tragic Death

Its been one-year since the world witnessed former Minnesota officer, Derek Chauvin, kneel on George Floyd’s neck until he was lifeless.

A shocking guilty verdict was found against Chauvin but there’s still so much work to be done.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice and senior White House adviser Cedric Richmond, who are key players for the negotiation of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, are set to meet with George Floyd’s family on Tuesday.

Advertisement

While the meeting is seemingly a performative photo opp, Biden is using the opportunity to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to police reform.

Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is asking for a new trial. The other three officers were scheduled to go on trial in August but it was postponed.

According to Judge Peter Cahill, he changed the date so that the federal case could go first, and so there would be time between Chauvin’s trial and the other three officers’.

In addition to this, he wanted to allow the publicity over Chauvin’s conviction to cool off. Cahil added that moving the other officers’ trial would ensure the federal case can go forward first. No date has been set for the federal case, but Cahill said it carries higher potential penalties.

Chauvin’s indictment comes a week after Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were charged with a hate crime.

The indictment sends a strong message for the priorities of the Justice Department.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said the federal charges against the officers show the Justice Department “does not excuse it nor allow police to act as though as what they do is acceptable behavior in the line of duty.”

“What we couldn’t get them to do in the case of Eric Garner, Michael Brown in Ferguson, and countless others, we are finally seeing them do today,” Sharpton said.