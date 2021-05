Gucci Mane’s 1017 label is gearing up, stacking talent that is changing Hip-Hop. The greatest evidence of that is Pooh Shiesty going off.

Adding to the roster of Pooh, Foogiano and Big Scarr, Gucci Mane announced the signee of Mississippi standout BigWalkDog.

“I just signed the hardest young ni*ga in Mississippi all my supporters welcome him and follow him now @bigwalkdog1,” Gucci wrote online. “If you support me follow my new artist @bigwalkdog1 he gone be a superstar.”

