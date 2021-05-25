The Off-Season is at the top of the Billboard 200 and the new reveal of the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart shows J. Cole’s name all over it.

Four tracks from the newly released album have impacted the top 10. “My Life” debuted at No. 2, “Amari” at No. 5, “Pride is the Devil” at No. 7, and “95 South” at No. 8. Cole now has 10 career top 10 singles.

All 12 sounds of The Off-Season cracked the top 40 of the Hot 100.

In his first week, J. Cole moved 282,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Of that near 285K units, there were 37,000 album sales and 325.05 million on-demand streams of songs from the record. The numbers now make give J Cole his sixth No. 1 album and have the biggest week for a hip-hop project in 2021.