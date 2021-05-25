JAY-Z, Bad Bunny Are Set To Appear on LeBron James’ ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The Shop: Uninterrupted returns for a fourth season with appearances by JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, WNBA player, Nneka Ogwumike, and marketing executive, Paul Rivera.

The star-studded season premiere is set to air Friday, May 28th on HBO.

The guests will be joining James and Carter to discuss the big stage, parenthood, and WrestleMania.

Past guests include Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, to name a few.

The Shop will premiere at 9:30 PM ET and will be available to livestream on HBO Max.

The most notable guest is JAY-Z who rarely does sit-down interviews. But it looks like he pulled up to The Shop.