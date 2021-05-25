Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle To Be Posthumously Featured on Maroon 5’s Forthcoming Album

Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle To Be Posthumously Featured on Maroon 5’s Forthcoming Album

Maroon 5 is gearing up to release their seventh studio album, Jordi, and it notably features guest appearances by Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle.

The 14-track project also features the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single, “Beautiful Mistakes.”

Juice shows up on the 10th track for “Can’t Leave You Alone,” meanwhile, Nipsey joins YG for the remix to the 2019 hit single, “Memories.”

Advertisement

Check out the track list below and let us know which Hip Hop collaborations are you most excited to listen to?

Juice WRLD previously appeared posthumously on G Herbo’s “PTSD,” Polo G’s “Flex,” and Internet Money’s “Blastoff,” among others.

Since Nipsey Hussle passed away two years ago, he was tapped for songs like DJ Khaled’s “Higher,” The Game’s “Welcome Home,” and Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence.”

Which is your favorite posthumous feature from both artists?