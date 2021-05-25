Sometimes you need to break a story n television for all to see. That’s exactly what Julio Jones did. Shannon Sharpe called Jones during Monday morning’s edition of “UNDISPUTED” on FS1 and asked him if he wants to stay in Atlanta. Jones, who was on speakerphone, emphatically said, “I’m outta there man.” He was then asked if he has a preferred destination and said he just wants to win.

Jones was spotted over the weekend wearing a Cowboys hoodie, which is why Sharpe asked him if he was going to Dallas. Jones seemed to try to downplay the rumors later in the conversation when he said, “I ain’t going to Dallas.

Julio Jones: “I ain’t going to Dallas.” pic.twitter.com/osNrGFlmSx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 24, 2021

Met Julio Jones in Dallas, wearing a cowboys jersey…wouldn’t be mad! @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/3pnuDDHfl1 — Mike Starkey (@MikeStarkey2) May 22, 2021

Jones who for a good four-year run was considered the best wide receiver in the game. The Falcons would love to keep Jones around but trading him at this point, might be good for business.

Trading Jones after June 1 would allow the team to take a $7.75 million dead-money hit this year (and a $15.5 million hit in 2022), but it would also clear $15.3 million in space for 2021.

According to Spotrac, there are currently 12 teams that can afford to take on Jones’ $15.3 million salaries for 2021 without having to make other cuts or salary adjustments — the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, the Washington Football Team, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.