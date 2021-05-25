A portion of Lamar Odom’s life has played out on television. Fans got to see the ex-football player in his prime, and his home life back when he was married to Khloe Kardashian, who was near his side during his nearly fatal overdose.

While the ex-football star was just on Wendy Williams, claiming to be single, and denying dating rumors between himself and Karlie Redd, Lamar does make it clear that there are a few people that remain in his mind.

During a sit down with radio host, Andy Cohen, Lamar Odom opens up about how he feels after his divorce from Khloe Kardashian. “Where do you and my girl, Khloe, stand these days, Lamar? Are you two in touch at all?”

Yeah, she was, but, you know, unfortunately, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously.”

Cohen seemed to be surprised by Odom’s response, getting him to repeat that he misses the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Of course, anyone is gonna miss love that’s genuine,” Odom stated. “Their personalities. Um, just spending time with them. One of the best times in my adult life.”

“We have to live with the decisions that we make and hopefully in time, people heal and are given forgiveness,” Odom continued.

Check out the clip of Lamar Odom and Andy Cohen’s conversation below.