T-Pain is headed to the podcast game. The “Buy U A Drank” superstar has announced a new podcast and video show in partnership with Podcast One, titled Nappy Boy Radio.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying, ‘Damn, we should have recorded that,’ so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast,” T-Pain said. “Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us.”

“At PodcastOne, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear. T-Pain is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain,” said Kit Gray, president of PodcastOne.

Advertisement

The series will see T-Pain talk music, tech, gaming, and more. Read about the new venture here.