Saweetie and BbyAfricka teamed up for the Baby Mama C**chie music video today. This is the third visual released from the “My Type” rapper’s Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 project.

The 7-track-playlist was released last month, and is a new “tradition” for the rapper. According to Saweetie, she wants to release a playlist every summer to share her platform with up-and-coming artists. For the first project, Saweetie featured BbyAfricka, Kendra Jae, Drakeo The Ruler, Lourdiz, and Loui.

So far, she’s only released a music video with three of the artists. The first visual was for Risky, featuring Drakeo The Ruler. It was released at the same time as the EP.

Advertisement

A month later Saweetie teamed up with rapper Loui for the Talkin Bout music video.