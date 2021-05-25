On this date last year, 46-year-old George Floyd was being arrested after being accused of using counterfeit money when he was murdered by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently serving time in prison for Floyd’s death. Three other officers, Tao Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane will be going to trial together March 7. 2022 to face their charges in relation to Floyd’s death.

Even within the Hip Hop community, it is hardly known that George, a Houston native, was one of the founding members of the late DJ Screw’s Screwed Up Click, a Hip Hop collective of emcees who joined the pioneering DJ in creating the “chopped and screwed” sound. H-Town natives that have seen notoriety for their music including Trae Tha Truth, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, Fat Pat, UGK, Devin The Dude are all Screwed Up Click members and affiliates. Big Floyd became a part of this collective in 1994 and was recognized as a local freestyle hero.

Chris Ward, a mainstay in the SUC, spoke about Big Floyd to Pitchfork, saying, “Big Floyd was already a Southside legend in Houston when I met him, because of the Screwed Up Click. DJ Screw was the radio for the city. Big Floyd was already on tapes, and already cool with the guys, and cool with DJ Screw.”

Advertisement

Floyd’s murder set off a tidal wave of international protests against police brutality and forced legislators to create bills for police reform including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

Even though George Floyd’s family received a $27 million settlement from the City of Minneapolis, the fight for justice against police brutality continues as Black and Brown people are injured and killed by the people who are sworn to serve and protect them.